Management of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) will on May 31, 2024 hold the 4th edition of “NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival”.

A statement by the institute public relations officer, Mr. Joesef Karim, said the event would be held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

It added that participation in the food festival is open to the public, free of charge.

This year is the 4th consecutive edition of NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival, which was conceived in 2020 to improve the gastronomic service skills-set of personnel working in Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

The festival is a masterpiece of gastronomy tourism that attracts over 5000 visitors and tourists and has been themed “Sustainable Food Production from Farm to Table.”

The statement reads, “NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival 2024 will witness exhibition of Nigerian foods and beverages by NIHOTOUR from the six-geopolitical zones, exhibition of international cuisines by foreign missions in Nigeria and exhibition of signature foods by leading chefs and restaurant franchises in the country.

“There will also be a display of international best practices in cuisines presentation and food handling. Tourists and visitors at the Gastronomy Festival are allowed to freely sample all exhibited foods, while being serenaded with Nigerian music and eclectic cultural entertainment.

“Previous editions of NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival saw the participation of some diplomatic missions in Nigeria including Spain, China, Ethiopia, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Trinidad & Tobago, among others.

“As part of the 2024 Gastronomy Festival activities, there will be a live Cake Decoration competition amongst culinary schools in Nigeria. The event, no doubt, will provide an avenue for major stakeholders in the Food and Beverage Industry to showcase their services and engage with the guests.”

The 2024 NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival will end the evening with live musical performances by leading Nigerian artists at a Gala & Award Night where NIHOTOUR will induct new “Fellows of the Institute.”