Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) from the Lagos State Police Command have apprehended two persons for having in their possession, items suspected to be human parts.

The suspects were arrested on the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Lagos.

The suspects, A 30-year-old Isah Amohullahi and Abubakar Isah, 32 were arrested in a taxi on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, during a routine stop-and-search on Otedola bridge.

The State Police Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin announced the arrest to newsmen on Tuesday, explaining that the arrested two suspects led operatives to one Temidayo, a suspected dealer in human parts from whom they bought the human parts.

“Further investigations led the operatives to the arrest of another suspect Gbolahan Temidayo from whom the parts were bought in Oyingbo Market in Lagos.

The police image maker added that the investigation is ongoing at the Command headquarters, after which the suspects would be arraigned if found culpable.