The House of Representatives lamented the resurgence of ‘One Chance’ taxi operators in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja which led to the recent killing of Na’ima Sulaiman, a legislative aide to the lawmaker representing Toro federal constituency of Bauchi, Hon. Dabo Ismail Haruna.

This was as the House adopted a motion moved by Hon. Dabo whose legislative aide was killed, at plenary on Tuesday.

The Green Chamber called on its Committees on Police, FCT and National Intelligence to conduct a comprehensive investigation and liaise with necessary stakeholders such as the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the FCT Commissioner of Police, as well as the FCT Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure that the problem is brought to an end.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker expressed worry that residents of the FCT were living in fear as the security of the nation’s seat of power continued to deteriorate as brutal criminals go about with their daily operations without mercy on citizens.

“One Miss Sulaiman, a Legislative Aide of Hon Dabo, was kidnapped and brutally murdered on Thursday 17th October, 2024 on her way home to Jahi District, around 6:15 pm, where she was taken at gunpoint at Bannex Junction in Wuse 2 by one-chance operators.

“Despite paying ransom in full, her life was tragically cut short. Her body was found between the hours of 9 to 10 pm at Maitama/Minister’s hill Bridge.

“This heinous crime has sent shockwaves through our community, confirming the escalating insecurity in the FCT. It is our collective responsibility as lawmakers to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.”