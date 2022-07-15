The Kwara State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers that attacked the family of a cattle dealer, Mohammed Usman, in Ilorin, the state capital.

One AK-47 riffle was recovered from the hideout of the suspected armed robbers.

The police said the fourth suspect that participated in the robbery incident at Oorsha Fulani Camp, Ilorin is still at large.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, gave the names of the arrested suspects as Mohammed Bello, Mohamed Bello and Abubakar Mohammed.

He said the men of the underworld perpetrated the crime on June 30, 2022.

Okasanmi said the suspects attacked Mohammed Usman and his wife, inflicting matchet cuts on their heads and bodies.

“It was, however, discovered that the victim sold cows worth N800,000 early in the day. The information filtered to the criminals through one Abubakar Mohammed, a neighbour of the victims.

“This information prompted the armed robbers to carry out the deadly attack on the victims following which they were dispossessed of the proceeds of the sold cows. The armed robbers disappeared into the bush.

“However, discreet investigation into the matter earnestly commenced as directed by CP Tuesday Assayomo with a matching order that the criminals be smoked out and made to face justice.

“The investigation yielded positive results, as the Command’s Tactical Team in conjunction with vigilante and local hunters started a relentless combing of the bushes, in the cause of which Mohammed Bello ‘m’, Mohamed Bello ‘m’ and Abubakar Mohammed ‘m” were arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and took the investigators to their armory wherein one Ak-47 rifle, one cut-to-size locally made pistol and one mask were recovered,” Okasanmi added.

He said efforts were in progress towards arresting the leader of the gang who is still at large, adding that the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation into the matter.