Manchester United and Ajax are said to have agreed on a transfer deal for Lisandro Martinez.

It has been confirmed by the transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano himself after he tweeted: “Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, here we go!

“Full agreement in place between Man United and Ajax for package up to €55m. Lisandro will sign until 2027, documents now approved.”

“Deal done – meeting in Amsterdam on Wednesday was the key step. Ten Hag, big factor.”

The Athletic earlier reported that United were pushing hard to complete this deal.

Martinez is said to want a move to the Premier League and is keen to reunite with his former manager Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were interested, but the player prefers a move to Man Utd.

United’s earlier bid of €45 million, including add-ons, fell shy of Ajax’s valuation.

The Red Devils have now agreed a deal worth €55 million.

Ten Hag will be pleased to get his man, who will fit in well in the Dutchman’s system.

Martinez’s versatility will be vital for United to adopt different formations.

The Argentine is a leader on and off the pitch and would help command the defence.

United fans will also be pleased to get one up on rivals Arsenal as they too were said to be extremely interested in the 24 year old.

The club will be hoping that Martinez can get an international clearance so that he can travel to Australia to join the pre-season tour.