Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command, have apprehended three suspects in connection with cases of kidnapping in the state.

The arrest was effected by the Command’s Rapid Response Squad, in collaboration with a vigilantes group in the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sunday Abutu, said the three suspected kidnappers were trailed and arrested inside a deep forest in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of the State.

The development, the statement said was part of the deliberate effort of the Command to rid the state of kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Abutu in the statement identified the arrested suspects as Abdullahi Musa (38), Abdullahi Ali (25) and Abdullahi Suleiman (19).

It was, however, did not state whether the suspects are siblings or related in anyway since they bear same surname.

The PPRO said the suspects during interrogation, confessed to have engaged in series of kidnapping operations in Ekiti State including two kidnapping incidents in Ikere-Ekiti.

“The suspects further disclosed their syndicate comprises seven (7) men with four others currently at large. Effort is ongoing for the possible arrest of the fleeing suspects,” he stated.