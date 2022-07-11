Bandits have released the wife of the chairman, Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ramatu Yunusa, after collecting N15m ransom.

The victim, who was nine-month-old pregnant when she was abducted two weeks ago, was delivered of a baby girl while in bandits’ camp.

A family member, who spoke on condion of anonymity, said both the mother and the newborn baby are currently receiving medical treatment in one of the hospitals in Gusau town, the state capital.

He maitained that the sum of N10million was initially paid for ransom but when the wife delivered of a baby girl, the bandits said they needed additional amount of money for the baby.

“We paid to bandits the sum of N10m ransom as they demanded, but as they were about to release her, she delivered of a baby girl and they asked for additional N5million for the newborn baby,” the source stated.