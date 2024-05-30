Ad

As Nigeria celebrates the one-year anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 3,078 suspected kidnappers and rescued 1,750 kidnap victims in the past year.

The Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who stated this while parading some suspects in Abuja on Tuesday, said: “Over the past year, we have made substantial progress in arresting individuals involved in crime, including 4,826 armed robbery suspects, 3,078 kidnapping suspects, 2,479 suspects for rape/sexual crimes, 1,243 for unlawful possession of firearms, 3,523 for cultism, and 3,381 for murder/homicide.”

Olumuyiwa gave a breakdown of police activities from last year. “Additionally, 13,402 suspects were arrested for other offenses. We have also rescued 1,750 kidnap victims and recovered 2,566 firearms, 19,510 rounds of ammunition, and 1,475 vehicles/motorcycles nationwide.

“The Force prosecuted a total of 29,152 criminal cases across the country in one year. Remarkably, 17,679 of these cases have been conclusively dispensed, while 11,576 cases are still undergoing trial.

“Additionally, 51 cases are currently under appeal at the respective appellate courts. Out of the dispensed cases, an impressive 16,200 have led to the conviction of suspects who have been handed various forms of punishments for their criminal acts.”

On the parade, the Force PRO said, “We have apprehended 19 suspects who have been engaging in various illicit activities. These individuals are prepared to provide detailed accounts of their criminal activities and confess to their wrongdoings.

“Among the exhibits recovered from these suspects are items such as: five AK-47 rifles, five pump action rifles, 150 live cartridges, one bullet-proof jacket, one-night vision telescope, vigilante uniforms, one torch light, one boot, one AA Ammunition, six Magazines, 142 AK-47.”

Among the notable cases include the arrests of Ibrahim Shehu, a 30-year-old male; Ibrahim Ardo, a 32-year-old male; Ibrahim Amodu, a 50-year-old male; Ibrahim Mohammed, a 50-year-old male; and Ayo Johnson, a 30-year-old male, from Wukari.