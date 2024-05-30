Ad

The 2024 MLS All-Star game voting has opened, with fans, players and media members alike all having a say in which players are selected to this year’s team.

Twenty-six players in total will sport the MLS All-Star Jerseys this summer as they take on the Liga MX All-Stars in a game and in the skills challenge.

Reigning world player of the year and Inter Miami superstar, Lionel Messi, his teammate and Uruguay’s star striker, Suarez; Riqui Puig and Cucho Hernandez will all be looking to earn coveted roster spots.

The squad will consist of one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers.

Votes will be cast in a 4-1-2-3 formation, with the criteria for voting as follows involving 12 players who will be picked by vote from MLS players, fans and media, with each group representing one-third of the combined vote.

Twelve (12) players will also be selected by Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy, who will serve as manager of the MLS All-Stars in July.

Two (2) players will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber to round out the voting process.

Goal reports that to qualify for the 2024 MLS All-Star ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of his club’s matches this season as of May 13.

Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Nancy or the Commissioner, though.

In the 2023 MLS All-Star Game, the MLS All-Stars took on English Premier League side Arsenal – with the English side running out 5-0 winners.

It was a change from 2021 and 2022, where they took on their Southern Border neighbors but that format has returned in 2024.

The 2024 MLS All-Star game will be on July 24, in Columbus, Ohio at Lower.Com field. Voting closes on Monday, June 10 for the 26-man roster.