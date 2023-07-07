Police Arrest 4 For Stabbing FCT Resident

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police command attached to the Utako divisional headquarters, have arrested four suspects in connection with the stabbing and causing grievous hurt on one Labaran Usman in the Jabi area of the FCT.

The suspects; Mubarak Ibrahim, 24 years; Mohammed Adamu, 18 years and Aliyu Ibrahim, 19 years, were arrested by the police team while responding to a distress call that someone was stabbed by a group of young men suspected to be cult members around Jabi car park.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include two daggers used in the perpetration of the dastardly act.

The team while intensifying investigations on the earlier arrest, on the same date, arrested another member of the group, one Ibrahim Tsoho Musa, 48 years old, from Jos North LGA, Plateau State.

Police PRO, FCT, SP Josephine Adeh said a search was conducted on his residence at Angwa Fulani Bwari, FCT, at 6pm, where one locally fabricated rifle, loaded with six rounds of ammunition, one military camouflage trouser and two daggers were recovered from him.