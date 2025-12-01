Operatives of the Eastern Ports Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested five suspects accused of involvement in vandalisation of a jetty belonging to the Ports and Terminal Operators Limited (PTOL), located inside the Rivers Port complex in Port Harcourt.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Eastern Ports, Tijani Fatai, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday that the arrests were made possible with the support of residents living in communities around the Rivers Port.

Fatai stated that the suspects were caught while vandalising iron pipes beneath the jetty.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“Yesterday, nemesis caught up with some of them who came around maybe, because of the fact that we are having festive period. They are looking for money to engage themselves within the festive period and they tried it.

“With the help of the locals and our intelligence team around that area, we were able to arrest five of them, who came to vandalise iron pipes under the PTOL jetty precisely. Luck ran against them and they were arrests.

“Presently, investigation is being carried out of the matter and at the end of the investigation, we will arrive at a conclusion of the matter,” he said.

He assured that the police were not up to the task, saying, “We are equal to the task especially around the Eastern Ports. We are not resting on our oars.”