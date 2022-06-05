Police operatives attached to the Safe Delta Tactical Squad have intercepted a driver with 1,124 rounds of live cartridges. He was arrested with a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FGG 645 ZV.

Innocent Uboh, a native of Ogume community in Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State, was nabbed during a stop and search duty by the command’s operatives at the head-bridge between Delta and Anambra states.

The driver who was the only occupant of the vehicle claimed the cartridges belonged to a man named Monday Adibeli, in Ogume.

The spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said, “On the strength of this information, operatives were deployed to Ogume where the alleged owner of the cartridges was arrested.”

During a search of the vehicle, 20 bottles of codeine and other illicit drugs were recovered.

Also, operatives of the command raided a criminal hideout at Okwagbe community in Isoko North local government area of the state during which three suspects namely; Alex Johnholt ‘m’ age 32yrs, Abe Ujiro ‘f’ age 25yrs, Omoro Joy ‘f’ age 26yrs were arrested.

The suspects according to the police statement will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.