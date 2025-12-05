The Borno State Police Command, on Friday, said it rescued two kidnapped boys aged four and five years, respectively, at Jan Block Area of Jere local government area of the State.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, in a statement, he said on December 4, 2025, a report of three missing children was received at Jere Police Divisional Headquarters, prompting an immediate and intensive investigation.

Advertisement

Daso said that, later the same day, one of the kidnapped victims was dropped at the entrance of his family house in Jere, accompanied by a threatening note demanding the sum of ₦10,000,000.00 as ransom for the release of the remaining two children.

The PPRO said on Friday, December 5, 2025, the Divisional Police Officer mobilised a team of operatives, who strategically laid an ambush at the proposed ransom collection point, adding that at about 0300hrs, the abductors, upon suspecting police movements, abandoned the two remaining boys and the decoy ransom and ran away.

He said efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects were unsuccessful due to poor visibility at the time, stressing that the two boys were, however, successfully rescued unhurt and have since been reunited with their family.

Daso added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, has directed a discreet and intensive investigation to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects, saying that he has also ordered all Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to heighten patrols, conduct aggressive stop and search operations, and sustain high visibility policing to curb the recent upsurge in violent crimes.

The Command, therfore, advised members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements and activities to the nearest police station.