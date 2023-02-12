The Imo State Police Command has apprehended a 34-year-old self-proclaimed prophet, Osinachi Makuo, and a 50-year-old mother on charges of attempted murder.

According to a statement from the police spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoye, the arrests were made following a petition from Ike Ezenyi of Umuehi Mgbidi, the father of 24-year-old Ikenga Ezenyi. The petition accused Makuo and the mother of conspiracy, abduction, attempted murder and bodily harm.

Upon receiving the petition, the commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, ordered a comprehensive investigation by the state’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) and the suspects were promptly arrested, while their accomplices remain at large.

The investigation revealed that Makuo and the mother conspired to abduct Ikenga Ezenyi and take him to a holy Sabbath Mission for prayers and deliverance. “There, they tied his hands to a tree for three days and chained his feet. They then subjected the victim to severe torture, causing both his palms to become swollen and rotten and flesh to rupture, leading to the amputation of his palms in the hospital to save his life,” the PPRO said.

The police spokesperson stated that the suspects would be arraigned in court when the investigation is completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde urged residents to be cautious of criminals who disguise as prophets, prayer warriors and others operating healing homes.

He vowed to uncover all similar crimes in the state and encouraged residents to report any abnormalities to the police.