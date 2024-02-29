Kebbi State government has said it employed additional ten new state counsels into the civil service to hasten the dispensation of justice in courts of persons standing trial.

The state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Dr Junaidu Bello Marshall revealed this yesterday at Kick-Start press briefing organised by the ministry of information and culture held at the ministry of budget and economic planning in Birnin Kebbi.

The briefing was to commemorate the eight-month-old achievements of Governor Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu led administration in Kebbi State.

According to the commissioner, his ministry had only 27 law officers throughout the state at the inception of incumbent administration which was grossly inadequate and consequently, the governor approved the recruitment of more lawyers into the system.

Similarly, he added that the justice ministry recorded 853 criminal cases, motions, bail applications and legal tussles from August 2023 to February, 2024.

Marshall also disclosed that the ministry presently handles 80 appeal cases pending before the Kebbi State High Court as well as 70 cases at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Courts.

The commissioner however commended the governor Governor for approving the refurbishing and provision of furniture to the attorney general’s chambers, refurbishing and supply of updated research materials for the ministry’s library, purchase of 40 new PH Model Laptops for law officers, subscription of law pavilion and law companion application for law officers.