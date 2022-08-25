The Ogun State Police Command, on Thursday, announced the arrest of a lady, Mary Olatayo, for selling her three-week-old baby for N600,000.

In a press statement by the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, he said the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the father of the baby about the missing baby and mother.

The Police PRO said, “The father of the missing baby reported at Mowe divisional headquarters that, he met Mary Olatayo sometimes ago and they started dating each other. He stated further that, Mary got pregnant in the process and he rented an apartment for her where she lived till she was delivered of a baby boy.

“He complained further that the lady suddenly disappeared with the baby from the apartment 3 weeks after delivery only for her to be found in an hotel where she has gone for a hookup with another man. All efforts to know where the baby is proved futile.”

Oyeyemi, however, stated that on the strength of the complaint by the missing baby’s father, the DPO Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested and brought to the station.

He stated, “On interrogation, Mary Olatayo confessed to the Police that she has sold the baby to someone in Anambra State at the rate of six hundred thousand naira. She confessed that it was her friend Chioma Esther Ogbonna who led her to the buyer in Anambra State and that they both shared the money equally.

“Her confession led to the arrest of Chioma Esther Ogbonna who also corroborated Mary’s claims. Further investigation revealed that, Mary Olatayo a native of Omu-Aran in Kwara State is a call-girl, who see the baby as a disturbance to her business, hence, she decided to do away with the baby. Unfortunately, she has an accomplice in Chioma a native of Imo state who quickly contacted the buyer in Anambra state.”

The PPRO added that the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

The CP also directed that everything possible must be done to recover the missing baby.