The Kano State Police Command has arrested a suspected vehicle thief and recovered a stolen vehicle.

The Command in a statement released by its spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa on Monday revealed that its Anti-Car Theft Unit recovered an abandoned ash-colored Toyota Rav-4 with the registration number YAB 881 JK, Abuja, during a visibility patrol at Kwanar Ungogo in Ungogo local government area, on December 28, 2024.

Kiyawa said investigations following the discovery led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Bala Sani, who hails from Funtua local government area of Katsina State.

According to the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Sani was apprehended on January 4, 2025, at Kwado Quarters in Katsina State.

He said the suspect confessed to stealing the vehicle in Zaria, Kaduna State, with the help of an accomplice.

The suspect also admitted to driving the car to Kano with the intention of selling it, but abandoned it at Ungogo Junction upon sighting police officers.

Kiyawa added that the vehicle is currently in the custody of the Kano State Police Command, while maintaining that the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Police have called on the owner of the recovered vehicle to report to the Police Public Relations Office with proof of ownership or contact 08067885568 for assistance.