The police have arrested a 23-year-old Rachel Geoffrey for burning the hands of two children of her co-wife in Adamawa State.

Racheal a resident of Federal Housing Estate located at Girei local government area of the state inflicted severe injuries on Genesis Geoffrey 7-years and Ijadai Geoffrey, 3 years.

The victims’ mother was said to have separated with her husband who is the father.

Racheal was said to have cooked rice and kept it for her husband who happened to be the father of the victims and then went out when the hungry kids took and ate their father’s food.

Angered by this, Rachel then tied their hands with handkerchief to incapacitate them before setting fire to their hands, resulting in severe injuries they sustained.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, advised members of the public, particularly parents to live up to expectation in providing necessaries to their wards.

He also assured that diligent prosecution would be conducted on the case..