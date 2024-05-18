There are thousands of upcoming artists in Nigeria at the moment but only a few people are doing things right. The majority are just talented and they won’t succeed in the Nigerian music industry because they do not know how to promote their talent to the general public.

If you are one of the many Nigerian music artists with little to no publicity in the Nigerian music industry, then you need to learn more so that you will be able to reach out to thousands to millions of all these especially using the available tools on the internet.

It is very important to know that your talent is not enough so if you want to succeed in the Nigerian music industry, you need to invest your time and resources in music promotion and publicity. This will help to push you into the limelight in the Nigerian music industry.

Several tools are available for free and paid that you can use to promote yourself as a young music artist in Nigeria or other countries of the world.

In this article, I’m going to mention one of the most effective tools that you can make use of to publicize yourself and your music brand to millions of music lovers not just in Nigeria but in all countries of the world.

The audio streaming platform is one of the most effective tools that are available for completely free that you can make use of to promote yourself and your music brand to the general public. There are several advantages that come with audio streaming platforms. Most of these advantages are for your good whether you are an independent upcoming music artist or a young music artist who is signed to a record label.

Why You Need To Create Audio Streaming Account For Your Music Brand

There are several advantages that come with audio streaming platforms especially if you are an upcoming artist with little to no followers. You will be able to make use of the available opportunities to promote yourself from being an upcoming artist to a successful music artist whether in Nigeria or other countries of the world.

Check out some of the major reasons why you need to create an audio streaming account for your music brand.

Free Publicity

Most of the popular audio streaming platforms are completely free to use. You will be able to create your profile and upload your music content for free.

A lot of young music artists in Nigeria have limited budgets when it comes to music promotion because they are not making money yet and most of them do not have sponsors.

It will be very difficult for them to pay anyone before they can upload their music content on any platform because they may not have the required amount to upload all of their songs. But with the help of the available popular audio streaming platforms you will be able to upload all of your songs for completely free.

If you don’t have an account on any of the popular audio streaming platforms, then you need to create one immediately so that you will be able to upload all of your songs on your profile which allows you to reach out to millions of users that make use of this platform every day.

Easy to Use

Most of the popular audio streaming platforms are simple to use. You do not need to pay anyone to teach you how to create an account and upload your music content.

It is simple and easy to understand, aside from that several articles explain how to use audio streaming platforms to upload your music content. Likewise, several articles explain how to create an account on several audio streaming platforms like Apple Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and more.

The majority of audio streaming platforms allow users to sponsor their music content on their platform to reach out to more audiences. It is advisable for you to do this as an upcoming artist with little to no followers on social media or any other platforms.

Millions of Daily Users

Millions of music lovers around the world make use of most of these popular audio-streaming platforms every day.

It is the right platform for you to reach out to them because most of them listen to several kinds of music and they are ready to accept your music regardless of your genre.

Audio streaming platforms are even more effective than other social media platforms when it comes to Music promotions because you will be able to reach out to millions of users who love music and are ready to listen to new music from any part of the world.

High Payment

Almost all of the available audio streaming platforms pay music artists whenever their music is streamed on their platforms.

If you’re an upcoming artist who is struggling to make money from your talent, then you need to make use of the available audio streaming app to make money from yourself because you’ll be paid as users stream your music.

It is the goal of millions of music artists across the globe, not just in Nigeria, to make money from their work, that is why you need to create an account on all of the popular audio streaming platforms so that you will be able to start making money from your music as soon as possible.