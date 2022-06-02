Zamfara State Police Command has commenced investigation into a case of alleged culpable homicide and possession of human body part (hand) against one Jabiru Ibrahim.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the joint police and military operation on anti-banditry on the Dauran-Zurmi axis and brought him to the command headquarters, Gusau for discreet investigation.

According to a statement issued by the command PPRO, Mohammed Shehu, the suspect is a member of the outlawed group popularly known as (Yansakai) from Dauran district in Zurmi LGA.

Shehu said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspect was among the members of the outlawed group (YANSAKAI) who had been terrorising members of Dauran Community through jungle justice, leading to reprisals by bandits, terrorists against the innocent members of the public.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect had confessed that, himself and three other members of his gang now at large carried out the gruesome killing of one Abdullah, a Fulani by tribe and later the suspect removed the right hand of the deceased.”

He said investigation was in progress with a view to arresting his partners in crime and to unravel the circumstances of their action before being charged to court for prosecution.