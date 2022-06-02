The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops operating in the North-East and North-West parts of the country, have killed 38 terrorists, arrested 40 and rescued 252 captives within two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in Abuja during the biweekly update on Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between May 19 – June 2, 2022, said the troops recovered cache of arms and ammunitions.

In the North-East, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai cleared several terrorists and recovered 40 sheeps, dumped truck vehicle and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists.

He said, “Cumulatively, troops recovered 10 AK 47 rifles, five AK 56 rifles, two FN rifles, 227 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, seven AK 47 magazines, one PKM gun,one AA gun, 164 rounds of AA ammunition, 111 Shilka ammunition, one gun truck, one shilka barrel, two dane guns, two Improvised Explosive Device, one car engine, four trollies and one water pump machine.

“Troops also rescued 100 terrorists family members which included 33 women. Troops also neutralized 14 terrorists and arrested 15.”

In the North-West, troops of operation Hadarin Daji sustained aggressive and clearance operations to deny terrorists and other criminal elements further freedom of action.

He noted that on May 22, 2022, troops following credible information about terrorists heading towards Dampo village in Bakura local government area of Zamfara State, mobilised and laid in wait at bandits’ crossing point.

He said the troops engaged the bandits in a gun battle and recovered 292 cattle and one camel.

General Onyeuko added that troops, following credible intelligence on May 21, 2022, arrested a notorious foreigner, Jabe Buba, who was a terrorist informant at Garuwa village in Tambuwa local government area of Sokoto State.

“Pictures and video of him posting rifles in the forest were found in phone and N130,000.00 was recovered from him.

“Consequently, within the weeks under review troops recovered nine AK 47 rifles, 100 rounds of 7.62mm ammunitions, 458 rustled cattle 20 motorcycles, troops also rescued 152 civilians, neutralized 18 bandits and apprehended 25 bandits,” he stated.

Relatedly, he said troops in Operations OCTOPUS GRIP sustained pressure on economic saboteurs leading to the arrest of 21 suspects.

He said cumulatively, troops discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refineries, 165 metal storage tanks, 72 ovens, 23 dug out pits, five wooden boats.

They also recovered; 107,400 litres of crude oil, 456,450 litres of AGO, 6,250 litres of PMS, six trucks, three outbound engines, one AK 47 rifles,

He said all recovered items and apprehended criminals were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Furthermore, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE on 24 May 2022 responded to a distress call on kidnapping incident along Road Zakibiam-Ugba, killing killing three in gun duel.

He said “after a gun battle, the leader of the group one Mr Odada and two other kidnappers who were all dressed in military uniform were neutralized.

He said the victim one Mr Chimaobi Omemma a businessman was rescued, and the troops recovered; one AK 47 rifle, three fully loaded magazines (90 rounds of 7.62mm special), one Toyota Corolla vehicle and an ATM card bearing Felix Terzengwe.

Similarly, on 29 May 2022 troops following a distress call of a bandit terrorizing locals at Bowa in Doma Local Government Area of Nassarawa State areested one Mr Adamu Akure was at Ijiwo junction in Rukubu and recovered one locally made pistol, several cartridge amongst others.

He said the arrested criminal was presently under interrogations.

He added that the troops also arrested notorious gun runner,one Mr Morris Ayitu after a raid at his residence in Abirisi in Guma local government area alongside his wife and an accomplice, Mr Julius Aseni.