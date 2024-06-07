Ad

A team of detectives from the Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Abuja, has arrested one Mr. Peter Chijioke Okaa, a native of Nnobi, Idemili -South LGA of Anambra State, in connection with a plot to abduct and assassinate a veteran of the United States of America (USA) Army, Mr. Bonaventure Ezekwenna.

Okaa who is said to be a “self-acclaimed chief priest, and, popularly known as “Ikonso”, “Ezeudo” and “Ezemmo” was arrested following a petition to the Inspector -general of police (IGP) by Ezekwenna.

He alleged threat to his life, a threat to commit arson in his Nnobi house, instigation of authorities against him, conspiracy to frame him up with false, malicious and trump-up allegations at Zone 13 police command, Ukpo on a matter already before the court, and, intimidation with intent to extort money from him dated 16th November, 2023.

Ezekwenna, in his petition, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP Friday, also fingered some officers at the police Zone 13 command, Ukpo, and Onitsha Correctional Centre, Anambra State, as accomplices in the plot to abduct and assassinate him.

LEADERSHIP Friday findings revealed that Okaa was picked up by officials from the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, at his home in Nnobi. He was first taken to the Nnobi police station and then transferred to the police Zone 13 command, Ukpo, for prosecution by the zone’s legal department.

When contacted, the zone 13 command public relations officer, ZPRO, superintendent of police, SP Josephine Ihunwo, said, “The case is being handled by the Force Headquarters; that is all I can tell you”.

Meanwhile, Ezekwenna, in his petition to the IGP, written on his behalf by his lawyer, Mr. J. O. Okakwu of Orator Legal Practitioners, narrated that his ordeal started on Sunday, August 20, 2023, when he received two text messages on his mobile phone from an unknown person using two different phone numbers.

He stated that the person introduced himself as an “assassin” and that he had been paid the sum of N500,000 to assassinate him. Ezekwenna said that the self-acclaimed assassin had demanded that he pay him the sum of N250,000 so that he would not execute the contract against him, and even promised to reveal the person who hired him if he paid him the N250,000. He said that the so-called hired assassin had given him till noon of that fateful August 20, 2023, to pay him, warning him that he already knew every detail about him, including where he lives and his movements.

Ezekwenna narrated further that when he ignored all the threats and entreaties from the purported assassin, the evil person again issued another threat that he would not only kill him but would set his home at Nnobi ablaze and also kill all his family members since he had proven to be “stubborn”.