House of Representatives at plenary yesterday passed through first reading a bill for establishing the South East Erosion Control Commission to address environmental degradation in the region.

Sponsored by Hon. Emeka Martins Chinedu from Imo State, the proposed legislation addresses the critical issue of erosion affecting the South East region of Nigeria.

The proposed legislation is intended to develop and implement comprehensive strategies to combat the severe erosion problems that have devastated the region’s farmlands, homes, and infrastructure.

When established, the commission would provide an institutional framework to manage and mitigate erosion effectively, ensuring the protection of the environment and the livelihoods of the affected communities.

Also at plenary, the House passed for first reading a bill for the creation of Orlu State, in South-East Nigeria, sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere and 10 others.

According to the proposed legislation, the creation of Orlu State will alter the 1999 Constitution, increasing the number of states in Nigeria from 36 to 37.

The new state will be carved out of Imo, Abia, and Anambra states, with Orlu as its capital city.

The bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution by inserting a new paragraph, which will include 28 local government areas, namely Orlu, Orsu, Oru West, Oru East, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Nkwerre, Nwangele, Isu, Oguta, Ohaji Egbema, Onuimo, Ihiala, Uga, Ihiala, Uli, Ozubulu, Akokwa, Arondizuogu, Umuchu, Umunze, Umuaku, New Ideato North, Nwabosi West, Nwabosi East, Owerre Nkworji, Alaoma, Amaifeke, and Owerrebiri Umuowa.