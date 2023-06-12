Police Arrest Yobe Chief, 2 Sons For killing, Burning Man

Yobe State police command has arrested a local chief and his two sons over the murder of one Goni Waje in Dako Kangarwa village, Yunusari local government area of the state.

Spokesman of command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, in a statement named the suspects simply as Jalomi, Ciroma and Bulama.

According to the statement, the alleged murder occurred on June 7, 2023 after Waje accused the trio of having an affair with the wife of Bulama, the local chief and father of Jalomi and Ciroma

He further said an eyewitness account claimed that the deceased was macheted with a cutlass and burnt to death by the duo of Alhaji Jalomi and Ciroma.

He described that the incident began as a fight that led to the deceased using a knife to inflict injury on the father of the suspects,” Abdulkarim said.

Dungus said Bulama subsequently instructed his children to go after Waje, which they did by burning him alive.