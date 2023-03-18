The Ebonyi State Police Command has barred politicians, Very Important Personalities (VIPs) and other high-profile individuals from going to polling units with their security details (aides and escorts) on election day.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya warned politicians from embarking on unnecessary movements from one polling unit to another during the polls today.

The command also warned against the use of unauthorised sirens, revolving lights, covered plate numbers and tinted glasses adding that the restriction is still in force and violators will be sanctioned appropriately.

“Operatives attached to the command in conjunction with other sister security agencies will be deployed to ensure full enforcement. The Commissioner of Police reiterates the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and/or collation centres during the election.

“State-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, private guards and other security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management. Use of thugs or armed hoodlums and dogs are equally prohibited,” the statement read.