The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State and supporters of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have accused Governor Nyesom Wike of attempting to violate their fundamental human rights.

Wike had during a state-wide broadcast on Thursday night called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute 21 politicians in the state, majority of whom are Atiku supporters, for alleged plot to unleash violence during the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, also accused the governor of going against the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that citizens should be allowed to freely support any candidate of their choice irrespective of their political affiliation.

Nwibubasa said: “Governor Wike ordering for the arrest and prosecution of supporters of Atiku Abubakar in a state-wide broadcast for political reason is an attempt to violate our fundamental human rights and a complete affront on President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that citizens should be allowed to freely support any candidate of their choice irrespective of political affiliation.

“Governor Wike has demonstrated again that he cannot stand those opposed to his political views. It is imperative that the Nigeria Police and other security agencies do not allow Governor Wike to drag them into settling political scores with his perceived political opponents.

“The names listed by Governor Wike in his broadcast, to the best of my knowledge, are law abiding citizens. Therefore, security agencies must watch out for criminal elements that may be used by this same governor to actualise his plot to rig the upcoming state assembly and gubernatorial elections.”

He reminded the Nigeria Police that there is a subsisting order of Hon. Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of the Federal High Court restraining the Rivers State government and its agents from arresting members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state.