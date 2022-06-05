The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it has commenced investigation into the Sunday attack and killing of about 50 worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state.

Ondo State Police Command PRO, SP Odunlami Funmilayo, said preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants approached the church during the service, started shooting from outside the church while others numbering about four shot directly into the church.

According to him, on “Sunday, 5th June, 2022 at about 11:30am, while the church service was ongoing, some armed men invaded the church and attacked members of the church, where some lives were lost and some sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The CP while commiserating with the Church, family of the deceased, the People of Owo and Ondo State Government, has ordered immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to the area to restore normalcy and fortify the entire community.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police has equally ordered forensic investigation into the attack to ascertain the actual or remote cause(s) of the attack and for immediate arrest of the assailants as all hands are deck to forestall any similar attack in any part of the state.