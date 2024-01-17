Enugu State Police command has described as inaccurate a publication in a national daily alleging that gunmen ran riot in the Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu State.

A statement by the spokesman of the police in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, said the command, having gone through the content of the report and its available records, wishes to state categorically that the report is reckless, misleading, inaccurate, fictitious and sensational.

He said the report that seven wedding guests were abducted in the said local government was false.

“It equally misleadingly claims that the gunmen engaged soldiers in a shout-out in the process, whereas there was no such incident whatsoever, let alone a shootout with soldiers. The publishers are, therefore, challenged to name the said wedding guests.

“The report also highlights the case of the shooting and murder of the traditional ruler of Adani Autonomous community on the night of December 22, 2023, without double-checking and ensuring that they reported the true position of the case.

“They hurriedly went to press, failing to acknowledge the fact that the Command had immediately launched a manhunt and an investigation into the case, leading to the arrest, arraignment and remand of eight suspects.

“They further hurriedly reported the case of the abduction of one Romanus Chikwelu (male) and three others, without cross-checking their facts to confirm and establish the fact that the victims had earlier been immediately rescued by joint security forces,” he said.

Ndukwe said consequently, the commissioner of police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, had, while expressing dismay over the publication, cautioned media practitioners, both in the mainstream and the new media, against publishing unverified and sensational stories that are capable of creating fears and despair in the minds of unsuspecting citizens.