Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, who is popularly known as Portable has been declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command over allegation of leading a violent attack on government officials in the course of their lawful duties.

Spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, in a statement on Monday, narrated that the incident took place on February 5, 2025, around 10am.

Odutola said Portable led the onslaught against the officials from the Ota Zonal Office of Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

He named the affected officials as TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi, who were conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said the officials encountered an elderly man, which was later identified as Portable’s father during the exercise at the Odogwu Bar, whis owned by Portable.

The officials introduced themselves to the singer’s father, who informed them that his son was not around.

Police said Portable surfaced moments later, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, while leading a gang of nine thugs to launch an attack on the unarmed officials.

The enforcement officers sustained various injuries but were fortunate to escape from where they reported the incident to the Ota Area Command, which escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further action.

However, while his other nine accomplices were arrested by the Police, Portable fled the scene and has since gone into hiding.

Following his disappearance from the public, Odutola stated that multiple formal invitations were sent to Portable, requesting his presence at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, which were deliberately ignored without any legal representation.

“Following his repeated evasion, the Ogun State Police Command has obtained a valid court order declaring him wanted,” the statement read.

Police urged the public to assist in locating the singer by providing any valuable information that can lead to his immediate arrest, warning that anyone found aiding or harbouring the suspect will face legal consequences.