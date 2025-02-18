Some 177 students of the Federal University, Oye, Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, will graduate with first-class honours during the 9th convocation ceremony.

This is just as 3,281 institution students have benefitted from the federal government-initiated Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), otherwise known as student loans.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abayomi Fasina, stated this yesterday in Oye Ekiti during the press conference heralding the 9th convocation ceremony of the institution.

He noted that those with first were among 8,444 students receiving their degrees, including those from undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs.

Giving the students’ performance breakdown, Fasina said 3466 got second class upper, 3715 got second class lower, 831 got third class, and only two passed.

Among the graduates are 38 PhD students, 211 MSc/MBA students and 4 Post Graduate Diploma students.

The VC, who commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for introducing the scheme, disclosed that the institution had received N305,757,700.00 from the federal government on behalf of the benefitting students.

“I express my profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his steadfast support of FUOYE and the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and TETFUND interventions”.