The Akwa Ibom state Police Command has denied the alleged attack and abduction by insurgents of four students and some teachers of Mary Hanney Secondary School (NHSS) in Oron local government area of the State.

A concerned social media influencer had raised the alarm over the infiltration by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists, claiming that several of them arrived in Akwa Ibom through the waterways of some riverine communities.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John, dismissed the alarm as fake news and appealed to the public not to panic.

DSP John maintained that the unfounded rumours were being perpetrated by mischief-makers who were cashing in on the prevailing security situation in the country to create and instil fear.

The Police Spokesperson, therefore, warned the perpetrators of such propaganda to desist forthwith, warning that the long arm of the law would not spare any culpable individual who habitually creates fear through social media content.

“People should go about their normal businesses as the so-called school attack in Oron LGA, only existed in the imaginations of the purveyors for reasons best known to them,” she assured.

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, has activated security platforms across the 31 LGAs across the state and a security meeting with traditional rulers, civil society organisations, youth leaders, community stakeholders and sister security agencies at the state police headquarters.

CP Azare stressed the need for synergy to enhance effective policing in rural areas and other locations, aiming to identify and apprehend criminal elements in view of the prevailing security challenges in the country.