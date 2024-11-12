The Plateau State Police Command has denied bomb explosion in the Terminus Market area of Jos North local government of the state capital.

The Command, in a statement by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, said it received a report of a shallow dug hole suspected to be planted with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Ahmadu Bello Way beside Old JUTH fence.

According to the statement, the development created panic among the residents of the state.

Upon receiving the report, he said that the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina immediately ordered the Area Commander Metro and the Officer in Charge of the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit to mobilise a team of bomb technicians to the scene.

DSP Alabo said the team stormed the scene along with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), “C” Division to assess the situation and take necessary actions.

According to the statement, on reaching the scene, the area was immediately cordoned and the EOD Team began examination, adding that upon conclusion of the examination, the hole was found to be safe and free of any explosive devices.

Meanwhile, the Plateau CP and other members of his management team also visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

CP Adesina also commended the people of the state for being security conscious, and for their cooperation with the police throughout the exercise.

He therefore urged the people to go about their normal business activities without fear, assuring that the area is safe and free of any threat to lives and properties.

The Commissioner of Police further advised members of public to report any suspicious activities around their communities through the Police Control Room emergency numbers, 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844 and 0905387229.