The management of Kwara State University, Malete (KWASU), on Tuesday, said one Aiyeyemi Sulaimon Olayinka who was allegedly killed by the police at the Tanke area of Ilorin, the state capital, was not a student of the institution.

A statement signed by the Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, said records showed that the victim, Olayinka voluntarily withdrew from the University’s Department of Statistics since the 2018/2019 session at 200 level.

Olayinka was allegedly killed on Tuesday November 5, 2024 by some policemen in the Tanke area of Ilorin.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Kwara State Police Command, had arrested and detained its personnel allegedly involved in the killing of the 27-year-old victim.

The command had in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Toun Ejire- Adeyemi, confirmed the murder of Olayinka and the involvement of the detained policemen in the dastard act.

However, the command did not disclosed the identities of the ‘killer’ policemen.

The KWASU spokesperson in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday said, “Records in the University show that Aiyeyemi Sulaimon Olayinka had voluntarily withdrawn from the department of Statistics of the institution since 2018/2019 session when he was in 200 level.

“The Management of Kwara State University strongly sympathises with the family of the deceased and pray that God gives the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”