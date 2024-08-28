The Commissioner of Police Niger State Police Command, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, has directed the destruction of improvised explosive devices/bombs recovered from different locations during multiple counter-insurgency operations with other security agencies in the state between 2021 and 2023 in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO of the command Wasiu Abiodun (SP) stated this yesterday in a statement.

He said “In furtherance to the efforts of the Niger State Police Command to ensure a more safe and secured environment in the State, the Commissioner of Police CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, fsi directs for the destruction of improvised explosive device/bombs recovered from different locations during multiple counter-insurgency operations with other security agencies in the State between the period of year 2021 to 2023”.

Abiodun listed the items to include; “Four pipe-borne IEDs buried in the ground recovered at Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro LGA on 27th September, 2021.

Explosives concealed in empty shells of suspected military missiles and 5kg cooking gas cylinder recovered at Mutun-Daya, Shiroro LGA on 11th February, 2022.

“Explosives concealed in a ten-litre jerrican, three pieces of suspected military hand grenades and a bow-shaped improvised material recovered at Gbeganu area of Minna on 24th October, 2023.”

According to him “the successful destruction took place on 22nd August, 2024 at a location behind Zuma Rock, Suleja led by the Officer in Charge of the EOD-CBRN (Explosive Ordinance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Unit of the Command, SP Mohammed Mamun”.

Meanwhile he also disclosed that based on credible information received, police operatives recovered an abandoned AK-49 rifle in Kaffin-koro area of the state, within the forest of Gwajau and Sikiti villages in Paikoro LGA of the state.

He said the rifle is suspected to have been abandoned by bandits during one of the joint clearance operations within the area, but disclosed that the recovered rifle is under investigation as it is undergoing forensic/ballistic analysis in the Intelligence Department of the Command.