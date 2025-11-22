The Edo State Police Command, at the weekend, has arrested a Benin-based social media content creator for allegedly faking her kidnap in order to attract followers on her Tik-Tok page.

The 24-year-old TikToker, identified as Osarobo Omoyemen, popularly known as ‘Madam Oil Rice’, confessed to police interrogators when she was arrested.

Edo State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), CPS Moses Yamu, warned against the creation and circulation of fake news capable of disturbing the peace and security of the state.

In a statement, the police image maker said: “Members of the public are advised to verify information before sharing and to refrain from acts that may mislead the public or undermine the efforts of security agencies.

“Madam Oil Rice recently circulated a false claim on social media alleging that she was kidnapped along Upper Sakponba Road in Benin City and later rescued by Police operatives who purportedly detained her at Akpata Police Station and collected the sum of Ten Thousand Naira as bail.

“Following the report, the Command immediately commenced investigation. Findings revealed that the entire story was completely fabricated and deliberate.

“During interrogation, the 24-year-old female suspect, Osarobo Omoyemen, confessed that she staged the incident solely to generate online content and attract followers to her TikTok page.

“It was also discovered that she deleted an earlier video in which an accomplice in the background was appealing to viewers to follow her page, clearly exposing the motive behind the false alarm.

“The content was not only misleading but capable of inciting hostility against the Police and triggering unnecessary tension within the state.

“The suspect has been identified, arrested, and charged to court on Thursday 20th November, 2025 for prosecution. Efforts are ongoing to arrest her accomplices to ensure they face the full weight of the law.

“This action is intended to serve as a deterrence to others who may attempt to misuse social media to create panic or disrupt public peace.”