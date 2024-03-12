Two years after securing a court order flor their reinstatement into the Nigeria Police Force, some police officers who are graduates of Courses 33, 34, and 35 of the Police Academy and were alleged to have been forcefully retired by the force are yet to be reinstated.

Recall that in June, 2023, the National Industrial Court in Abuja had ordered the arrest of the then Inspector General of police, IGP Usman Baba and the then Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Hafiz Inuwa, for contempt of court concerning the same issue.

The order followed the failure of the officers to effect the reinstatement of the compulsorily retired police officers.

The aggrieved officers approached the court and sought an order to nullify their compulsory retirement from the service by the IGP.

The court presided over by Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi, however, ordered the IGP, the Police Service Commission, and the Force Secretary of the Police to reinstate the forcefully retired officers but they failed to obey the judgment of the court delivered on April 19, 2022 in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/281/2021 – CSP EGONG EGWU EGONG & 3 ORS (For themselves and as representing all members of Courses 33, 34 & 35 (Force Entrants Cadet Inspectors) of the Police Academy) Vs. Police Service Commission & 2 ORS.

Reacting to this, Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said, “I need to advise them to be patient. Let them send representatives to meet with the police hierarchy to discuss the matter mutually. It has been a lingering issue, and I don’t know if they have briefed the present IGP and Force Secretary including our Legal Department.”

Adejobi added that nobody has any personal interest in their case, pledging that nobody will deny them their rights and privileges.

“I am sure that by the time they meet with IGP, the case will be treated on its merit,” the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani could not speak on the issue as he said he is not in the picture of the issue.