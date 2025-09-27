The Nigeria Police Force has flown the corpse of late Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, to Benin City, Edo State capital ahead of his burial at his home state.

The Nigerian Air Force plane flew the remains of late Arase to the Edo State capital for the final rites towards his final interment.

The police had carried out a one-week long funeral programme for the deceased former Nigeria’s police boss which ended on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Arase died on August 31, 2025, at Cedercrest Hospital in Abuja, after a brief illness at the age of 60.