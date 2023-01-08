Police in Plateau State have foiled an attempt to kidnap the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda.

According to a statement issued in Jos by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, three gunmen operating in an ash-colored CRV Jeep arrived the speaker’s residence in Jos South LGA on Thursday.

After trailing the speaker to his residence, they attempted to enter his house to kidnap him but their mission was made impossible by police officers on guard, and the timely response of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Ayuba and his men who joined forces with the men on duty to repel them.

Alabo added that the command was making efforts to get the fleeing suspects and thanked members of the public for showing concern about happenings in their various communities and volunteering timely information to the police for prompt action.

Chief press secretary to the speaker who was on the entourage during the incident, Mr. Sabastine Hommuk, told our correspondent that there was an attempted kidnap of the speaker.

According to him, the speaker was returning from an official engagement around 10 to 11 am when he noticed a CRV Jeep trailing his convoy and immediately raised an alarm.

He explained that with the combined effort of the community security and the security personnel attached to the speaker, they were able to repel them, and the speaker entered his house unhurt.