Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have foiled an attack on Queens Efab Estate, Kasana, Galadima Area, Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police spokespersons, DSP Josephine Adeh said in a statement that police operatives received a distressed call from Queens Efab Estate, Kasana, Galadima Area that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation and immediately stormed the area and confronted the robbers.

This is even as one of the residents of the estate, who identified himself as Mr Johnson said there was no attack at the estate.

The police statement reads in part, “The attention of the FCT Police command has been drawn to news making the rounds in some sections of the media space alleging erroneously that bandits attacked an estate in Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, and abducted residents.

“The command wishes to set the records straight that on the 6th June, 2022, a distress call was received from Queens Efab Estate, Kasana, Galadima Area that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation.

“Operatives of the command attached to Galadima divisional headquarters swiftly responded and upon arrival at the estate, the robbers took to their heels.

“The gallant operatives however gave them a chase which led to them abandoning some items they had already stolen including some phones and laptops.”

The police, however, said, “It is disheartening to discover that some news platforms chose to trend a false narrative without following the ethics and standards of balanced reportage, thereby inundating the public with false, imaginary and spurious accounts of what actually transpired.”

The commissioner of police, CP Babaji Sunday, however assured residents of the command’s commitment to their safety and of swift response to all distress calls.

In addition to the above, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and strengthen partnership with the police.

Meanwhile, some residents of Jenew Estate in 6th Estate in Gwarinpa on Kubwa-Zuba Expressway, have said the place was not invaded by suspected bandits in the early hours of yesterday and that nobody in the estate was kidnapped contrary to media reports.

They said there was no time any distress call was made from the estate and that if there was panic or tension, the security personnel of the estate knew how to alert the residents.

One of the residents of the estate, Mr Gabriel Chukwu, said he was surprised to read in the media on Monday that the estate was invaded by bandits and that some people were kidnapped.

The estate chief security officer, Mr John Abraham, said he was on duty all through the night, alongside his colleagues, adding that they did not witness such an incident.

However, the FCT police command’s spokesperson said, “The only incident that occurred was a burglary at Queens Efab Estate at Galadima at around 3am. The police received the distress call and responded to it. No one was kidnapped. All the laptops, phones and gadgets that were stolen have been recovered by the police. There was no attack or kidnap at the Gwarimpa Estate.”