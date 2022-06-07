Ahead of the commencement of the 2022 Hajj airlift operation, a team of officials of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), including medical personnel, departed for Saudi Arabia yesterday as part of the advance team to this year’s Holy Pilgrimage to Makkah.

The team, made up of members of the national reception team, national medical team, accommodation and feeding committees are in the kingdom preparatory to receiving the Nigerian pilgrims who will be leaving Nigeria to Holy Land from June 9.

During the farewell ceremony at the International Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, tasked members of the advance team to set the pace for the successful accomplishment of the 2022 Hajj.

He reminded the team that their primary responsibility is to go over all the agreements signed with service providers to ensure that the details are fully implemented.

He also instructed heads of the various committees to pay familiarization visit to the office of the Adillah company in Madinah to introduce themselves as NAHCON’s representatives before the arrival of the esteemed pilgrims, saying it will enable the Adillah to identify who to contact when necessary.

Meanwhile, all pilgrims that paid for the 2022 Hajj through the Hajj Savings Scheme, and have completed their payments, are instructed to visit the State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards which they selected at the time of enrollment for necessary preparations. They are to carry along their international passports, covid-19 vaccine certificate and yellow card if they have been inoculated already.