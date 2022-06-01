The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives attached to Buruku Division while on routine patrol around Udawa along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road on Monday, ran into an ambush by suspected bandits in their desperate mission to perpetrate violent crime against unsuspecting commuters.

The incident, which happened close to Masallaci village along the said route, occasioned a heavy gun duel between the operatives and the gun wielding bandits.

A statement by the police command spokesperson, ASP Muhammed JaIige, made available to journalists on Wednesday in Kaduha, said the Police officers alongside vigilantes exhibited an uncommon courage in returning fire with precision which successfully countered the ambush as the bandits were forced to retreat with varying degrees of bullet wounds into the forest leaving behind one AK47 rifle as well as four unregistered operational motorcycles.

He said the items were recovered to Buruku Police station while effort was on to trace the whereabouts of the injured bandits in order to make them to face justice.

He said the brave operatives were commended by the State Commissioner of Police, Yekini A. Ayoku, who applauded the courage and determination shown by the officers in confronting enemies and urged them to sustain the tempo as he was ever willing to provide the leadership required in motivating the workforce.

The Commissioner also called on the communities around the area to be watchful of any person(s) seen with suspected bullet wound and report same to the nearest security formation for prompt action.