Kaduna State Police Command said it has killed 21 bandits, arrested 780 other suspected criminal elements, recovered 1,408 arms and ammunitions and rescued 206 kidnap victims in the State.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP. Yekini Ayoku, who disclosed this while parading the suspects at the Command’s 2022 end of the year press briefing, added that the arrests, recoveries and killing of the bandits were parts of the Command’s achievements in the last nine months.

CP Ayoku, who is the 40th Commissioner of Police in the State, also disclosed that 116 of the 780 arrested suspects have been convicted, while 1,446 rustled livestock were recovered at different parts of the State within the period under review.

“Upon assumption of duty as the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State on 8th April, 2022, which was on the heels of the incident of train attack of 28th March, 2022 between Dutse Village – Rijana along Abuja – Kaduna rail track and the earlier security breach within the Kaduna International Airport general area, the need for urgent safeguard of commuters/road users especially along Kaduna – Abuja expressway in the absence of a functional rail and commercial air operation was considered paramount and imperative.

“With these challenges met on ground, there was thus no time to spare and I had to immediately and swiftly review and rejig existing architecture, crime map the state, re-strategize and mobilise all operational, tactical and intelligence resources and deploy same massively cognisant of the crimes prevalent in the different areas of the State.

“For obvious reasons as stated earlier, Abuja – Kaduna highway was prioritized with heavy motorized and static patrols complemented by military backup and aerial patrol and surveillance from the Force Headquarters. The objective was to keep the road open and safe for travelers being, as at that time, the only major means of accessing Kaduna and other north-western states from Abuja and the southern part of the Country. This objective was achieved as throughout the period under review, the Command was able to minimize any form of security breach/threat on the highway through the stated upgrade in visibility policing and prompt response to distress calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While checkmating attacks and ensuring safety on all major connecting highways, the Command’s inner city patrols and crime prevention and control operations aimed at combating criminal activities within our various cities and communities were equally intensified. The seven Area Commands and 61 Divisions were specifically tasked to leverage Community Policing Strategy by strengthening Police-Community Partnership in discharging their constitutional mandate of ensuring public safety and security in their respective areas of responsibility,” the CP said.

He, however, listed the breakthrough and achievements of the Command within the period under review to include; arrest of 780 suspected bandits and other criminal elements and recovery of 1,408 arms and ammunitions.

According to him, “780 suspects were arrested in connection with various forms of crimes. A total number, 116 suspects were convicted. 206 Kidnapped Victims were rescued. 49 Rifles/Guns were recovered. 1,359 rounds of live ammunition were recovered. While seventeen (17) Bandits’ Operational Motorcycles were recovered.

“Also, 21 Armed Bandits were neutralized. 1,446 rustled livestock were recovered at different parts of the State, while 15 bags of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were intercepted.”

On the security preparation for the 2023 general elections, the Police Commissioner warned politicians to avoid actions and conducts that are contrary to extant laws guiding the electoral process, adding that nobody will be spared in the Police determination to enforce the laws.

“The outgoing year 2022 witnessed the commencement of political activities as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections. The different political parties had their party primaries to elect candidates for the various elective offices. Campaigns, you will recall, officially kicked off on 28th September, 2022 in line with INEC guidelines and Kaduna has had its own fair share of rallies, processions and campaigns by the various political parties seeking the votes of the electorates which have been peaceful.

“Being the lead agency in election security management, the Police Command has been keeping tabs and closely monitoring activities in the political arena. I have had two engagement meetings with stakeholders in the political process towards ensuring seamless, peaceful and hitch-free electioneering activities in the State. In the course of these engagements, it was re-iterated to political actors in clear unmistakable terms that the political game has to be played strictly by the rules. The need for political parties, office seekers and their supporters to conform with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC guidelines was re-emphasised.

“Let me exploit this opportunity to reecho my warnings to our politicians to avoid actions and conducts that are contrary to extant laws guiding the electoral process as nobody will be spared in our determination to enforce the laws. The Police, leading other security agencies under the auspices of ICCES of which I am the co-chair, will police and secure the electoral process in a very professional, unbiased and impartial manner and will give robust support to INEC to deliver free, fair and credible elections come 2023,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for finding him worthy of the assignment and commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the traditional rulers in the State as well as sister security agencies and the media for their support to the Command under his leadership.