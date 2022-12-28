Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has dismissed rumours making the rounds that its President General, Prof. George Obiozor, was dead.

There had been speculations over the health status of Obiozor in the last few days.

A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo had claimed that the group’s leader died on December 26, 2022.

The chieftain, who wished to be anonymous, disclosed that Obiozor died of a heart-related disease.

He, however, said the apex Igbo body would not announce Obiozor’s death until his family makes the announcement.

But in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Enugu on Wednesday, spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonna, insisted that Prof Obiozor was alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oghonna while speaking with our correspondent insisted that the rumour was a lie.