Katsina State Police command said its personnel have succeeded in killing five suspected bandits and rescued 100 kidnapped victims from January to March 2024.

Briefing journalists on the scorecard of the command in three months, the State Police public relation officer (PPRO), Sadiq Abubakar Aliyu disclosed this, he said the command also recovered 658 rustled cattle within the period under review.

According to him, the command received a total of 51 major cases, compromising armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicides, and cattle rustling among others, out of which 30 cases were charged to court, while a total number of 64 suspects were arrested in connection with the number of suspected cases.

Aliyu explained that, “A total number of nine suspected armed robbers, 11 murder suspects, 29 suspected rapists, and a total number of 19 suspects were arrested for various offences such as criminal force, intimidation, inciting disturbance, theft, and belonging to a gang of brigands, among others.

“Also, the command has succeeded in neutralising five suspected bandits, rescuing over 100 kidnapped victims, and recovering 658 rustled animals.”