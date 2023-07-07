Police Kill 6 Suspected Cultists In Rivers Community

The Rivers State Police Command has killed six suspected cultists during a raid on their hideout at Obelle community in Emohua local government area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, who addressed journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, said operatives also arrested six suspected cultists and kidnappers, who have been terrorising the Emohua local government axis of the East-West Road, during the raid.

Emeka stated that operatives of Anti-cultism and Tactical Units stormed the hideout of a gang, led by one Uchechukwu Daniel and on sighting the Police, the hoodlums opened fire.

He further stated that the Police responded and in exchange of gunfire six of the hoodlums were fatally wounded, six arrested while others escaped with bullet wounds in different directions.

The Police Commissioner explained that on June 30, 2023, Police operatives on patrol along King Perekule Junction, GRA, Port Harcourt, intercepted and rescued a kidnap victim, who narrated how one of their friends was kidnapped and taken away.

Emeka said on July 6, 2023, acting on credible information, Police operatives trailed kidnappers to their hideout, victims were rescued unhurt at Ozuoha community in IKwerre local government area of the state, while one Mr. Buchi David was arrested.