UTME Forgery: NANS Hails JAMB, Seeks Pardon For Mmesoma

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) under the leadership of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede for maintaining the integrity and sanctity of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement by the Vice President, External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, the students body said the commendation became necessary going by the test to which the Board’s activities were put to recently and from which it came out untainted.

This is just as the body called for pardon for Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, the girl at the centre of the highest scorer debacle that engulfed the Board recently.

“While it is well enough to leave footprints on the sands of time, it is even more important to make sure they point in a commendable direction. It is highly commendable that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has raised the standard and is upholding same despite recent developments.

“In the last few days, the public space has been engulfed by the controversy that surrounds Ms. Ejikeme Mmesoma’s UTME result.

“The fact must always be reiterated now and then that there are no short corners to the pinnacle. We all must embrace the totality of our sweaty struggles, as such we laud such remarkable progress in the admission process.