Repentant Thugs, Kano Police To Play Football Match

The Kano State Police Command has said that it will play a football match with some repentant thugs as part of an innovative approach to help them transform their lives positively.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, made this known on Thursday during a press conference while parading 108 suspects arrested for various crimes during the last Sallah celebration.

He emphasised the importance of adopting a different strategy to ensure the rehabilitation and reintegration of former criminals.

“We will develop a different approach to make sure these thugs are changing their lives and becoming better people. We will even organize sports competitions with them. We will play a football match, and we will play an indoor match,” Gumel said.

He further highlighted the Police Command’s focus on tackling the rising prevalence of thuggery activities within the Kano metropolis.

The Police Commissioner revealed the names of suspected thug kingpins, who were invited to report to the nearest police station, saying failure to do so would result in their declaration as wanted criminals, leading to their arrest and facing the full force of the law.