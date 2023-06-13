Police Kill Most Wanted Cult Leader, 3 Others In Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, on Monday night killed the most wanted notorious cult leader in the state, Onuigwe Nwodi, during a gun battle with suspected cultists.

Security sources said Nwodi, an indigene of Elibrada in Emohua local government area of the state and leader of the Iceland cult group, was killed along with his second-in-command and two others.

The sources stated that the shoot-out occurred at Ogoloma community in Okrika local government area of the state.

However, the Rivers State Police Command is yet to issue any official statement on the ugly development.

Recall that the Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, had on May 15, placed a ₦1million bounty on Nwodi and later increased the bounty to ₦2million, saying that the cult leader was wanted dead or alive.

Lloyd accused the 22-year-old cult leader of being involved in rising cases of murder, including a policeman as well as kidnappings and armed robberies along Emohua section of the East-West road.