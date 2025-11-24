The Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, has disclosed that men of the command have been ordered to mount surveillance and ensure constant patrol at different government, public schools, churches and relaxation centers following the alarm of possible infiltration of Bandit to the Southern part of the country.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP in Abakaliki, the State Capital, Ukandu said the command cannot on its own ask for the closure of schools in the state, adding that it is the duty of the state government to give each directive.

He said, ‘’In Ebonyi State, our men have been asked to give priority to schools in the State.

But private and government schools. We are also on a 24 hours patrol across the 13 local Government areas of the State to ensure that we secure the lives and properties of the people of the State.

“Security is everyone’s business and we have always urged the people to at all times report any suspicious movement to men of the command. Ebonyi is a peaceful State and we have ensured that it is not a safe haven for criminals and we are going to sustain that,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Capital, have expressed concern over the alleged infiltration of bandits in the Southern part of the country, adding that the silence by the Department of Security Services (DSS) the Nigeria Police and the Army to the viral post have increased tension among the citizens.

Mrs. Charity Ugwu said, since last Friday that I read the viral post circulating in the social media, I have not been at peace with myself because I have my kids in the unity schools here in the South East.

“I have been checking both the National Dailies and different online platforms expecting the security agencies in the country to refute the post but to no avail. Some other parents whom I spoke with said they might be forced to withdraw their children from the schools tomorrow,” she said.

Another parent, Mr. Cletus Onwe, called on the Ebonyi State Police Command, the DSS and the Nigeria Army, Nkwagu Military Cantonment to deploy their men to the different Unity Schools in the State.

A security expert, Mr. Celestine Agwu, advised parents against withdrawing their wards from their different schools over the rising panic and tension adding that unscrupulous elements will capitalize on the rising insecurity in some parts of the country to create more panic in the South East.

He urged security agencies to reassure the people, especially parents of different Unity Schools and other Boarding Schools of the safety of their children and wards.

LEADERSHIP also observed heavy presence of Policemen as the Catholic congregation across the state participated in the road walk to celebrate Christ the King today.

Thousands of members of the church today freely moved round major streets and roads of the Capital City chanting songs of praise as they celebrated the festival.