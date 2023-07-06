N6.5bn Fraud: EFCC Resumes Mompha’s Trial In Absentia

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called its sixth witness in the ongoing trial of social media celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, also known as, Mompha, who is facing trial over an alleged N6.5 billion money laundering case.

Mompha was arraigned alongside his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja over an eight-count charge of conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity.

But on November 16, 2022 the EFCC informed the judge that the defendant had jumped bail and that all efforts to re-arrest him had failed.

The development made the court order that the trial of Mompha will continue in absentia after it revoked his bail.

The anti-graft agency had also alleged that the defendant retained the funds, transferred the funds to a suspect Olayinka Jimoh a.k.a Nappy Boy, and unlawful transfer funds for a record label, among others.

The following sums were listed by the anti-graft agency to have been laundered by the defendant including N5,998,884.653.18, N32 million, N120 million and N15,960,000, totalling over N6.5 billion.